‘At least 3 new batters, 3 new pacers in India Test team for West Indies tour': Manjrekar wants selectors to be tough

India's squad for the two-match Test series in West Indies is likely to be announced by next week. The series also marks the beginning of India's campaign in the third edition of the World Test Championship. Despite reaching the final on the previous two editions, India were outplayed by New Zealand and then Australia in English conditions. The heavy defeat to Australia in the last final has given rise to questions about the future of a few senior members of the squad.

India's Cheteshwar Pujara (L) greets India's captain Rohit Sharma(AFP)

Cheteshwar Pujara's dwindling numbers are a big worry. Ajinkya Rahane did well in the WTC final after making a comeback after 14 months but how long can he maintain that at No.5 at the age of 35 is also a big question. Virat Kohli has somewhat resurrected his Test form but is still far from his best and captain Rohit Sharma is not getting any younger.

Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are still injured. The selectors, therefore, should look to inject new blood into India's Test squad. There are players like Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and Rajat Patidar knocking on the doors and the upcoming Caribbean tour can be an ideal time to give some of them a go.

‘Dont focus on numbers alone, look for players that can succeed at Test level’: Manjrekar

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes India should include at least three new batters and as many new fast bowlers for the West Indies series. "The game changers for Australia in the WTC final - Steve Smith and Travis Head - don't play a lot of T20 cricket. So we have to find guys who are not going to be fatigued or don't have to make the adjustments from IPL to Test cricket. About time we start rewarding the guys who are doing well in first-class cricket. And not just runs. The selectors could look at players who have it in them to be future Test players and succeed in foreign conditions. I would like to see at least three new batters come into play in the picture and new fast bowlers," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

When asked if he had any names, Manjrekar said the selectors should not look at only numbers and if they observe domestic cricket carefully, they will find enough young batters who can succeed at the highest level. "When it comes to bating, they just have to look at first-class performers and not just the amount of runs the player has scored. if you closely observe our domestic cricket then you will find players for No.3, 4, 5 who has a decent defensive technique, has an appetite for runs and that's your guy, that's the guy to back," he added.

‘Need to keep backup pacers ready’: Manjrekar

India's pace battery also looks thin after the injury to Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna and a few other youngsters. There is too much load on Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. Umesh Yadav appears to have reached the end of his journey.

"Just a few months back I was taking pride in the depth that we have in our seam-bowling department and suddenly Bumrah is not fit. There are quite fit others like Prasidh Krishna so maybe for Test cricket, India need to create a new line of fast bowlers. Now you should look for specific test players. If somebody gets injured, we should have backups ready. Like Scott Boland. Came in straightaway and made an impact. We had to go back to Umesh Yadav which is not a good sign," he said.

