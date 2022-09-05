'At least identify your Playing XI first': Shoaib Akhtar slams India's 'confused selection' after defeat to Pakistan

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has questioned India's team selection, calling it 'confusing' for the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday. With Ravindra Jadeja ruled out and Avesh Khan down with fever, India were forced to make two changes with Hardik Pandya returning in place of Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Deepak Hooda getting a game ahead of pacer Avesh.

However, Hardik replacing Karthik was a bit surprising since India had included DK as their wicketkeeper batter for the match against Pakistan last Sunday and brought Pant is when the star all-rounder was rested against Hong Kong. So if Pandya was to return, it should have ideally been at the expense of Pant, but the axe fell on Karthik.

Another decision that left everyone surprised was Hooda not bowling a single over and Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi delivering 8 overs of spin by India. The two decisions by captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid and the management left Akhtar puzzled, who urged the Indian team to sort out their final Playing XI.

"I had told the Indians and a lot of my friends not to be so happy (after the win last Sunday). Pakistan will make a very strong comeback and they will ruthlessly beat India. But India should not lose heart. They need to decided what is the final XI that they would pick. Who is your future? Rishabh Pant, or Dinesh Karthik? Is it Hooda, or Bishnoi? What is your final XI? Identify your Playing XI first. India's team came across a very confused selection for me and I don't know why," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Put in to bat first, openers Rohit and KL Rahul provided India an explosive start putting 54 in just 5.1 overs. This was once again a testament to India's fresh and bold approach in T20Is brushing aside the outdated template of a batter playing through the innings. But while most have welcomed this style of play, Akhtar feels it is important for one of the top-order players – to play anchor.

"I don't understand what style of cricket India wants to play because whoever is coming, is just hitting. Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma who is not in form is also hitting. As is Rishabh Pant, Hardik is too. See, someone has to anchor the innings. KL Rahul has to play till the end like Rizwan," added Akhtar.

