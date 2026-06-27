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Auqib Nabi takes four wickets with second new ball as India A takes 170-run lead vs Sri Lanka A

Auqib Nabi showed his prowess with the second new ball as his four-wicket burst put India 'A' in the driver's seat.

Updated on: Jun 27, 2026 08:04 pm IST
PTI |
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Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi showed his prowess with the second new ball as his four-wicket burst put India 'A' in the driver's seat with a handsome overall lead of 170 runs against Sri Lanka 'A' on the third day of the opening 'Test'.

Auqib Nabi showed his prowess with the second new ball(PTI)

Starting the day at 113 for 2, Sri Lanka 'A' were in a comfortable position reaching 300 for 5 when Nabi bowled a charged-up spell with the second new ball to dismiss the hosts for 330.

Nabi's figures were 4 for 58 in 19.4 overs, and that gave India a substantial first innings lead of 122. India had scored 452 for six in its first essay.

At stumps, India consolidated their position further to reach 48 for no loss in the second innings, although opener and first innings centurion Sai Sudharsan had to retire hurt on 4. Other opener Ayush Pandey and stylish No. 3 Devdutt Padikkal were both at the crease, batting on 20 each.

On the fourth and final day, India could look to bat till lunch and set a target of around 300 before challenging the island nation in the remaining two sessions.

 
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