AUS vs SL World Cup 2023, match prediction: Why Australia favourites to open account against Shanaka-less Sri Lanka

After losing both of its opening games at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup in India, Pat Cummins' Australia are desperate to end the embarrassing losing streak against Sri Lanka. The five-time champions will meet the 1996 winners in match No.14 of the World Cup 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Australia, who were once unbeaten in 34 consecutive matches between 1999 and 2011, are currently on an unbelievable losing streak at the ODI World Cup. Five-time champions Australia have lost four back-to-back matches for the first time in the 50-over format of the World Cup. With Australia's semi-final hopes on the line, Cummins and Co. are expected to play against Sri Lanka as a must-win tie at Lucknow.

With a win over Sri Lanka, Australia can avoid a 0-3 scoreline in the round-robin phase of the ODI World Cup. Australia's Travis Head has returned to the nets after recovering from a left- hand fracture. His absence has impacted Australia's batting at the ODI World Cup in India. Head has an ODI average of 41 and the Aussie star has slammed three centuries and 15 fifties in the ODIs. Head can feature for Australia as early as the Netherlands encounter on October 25. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are without skipper Dasun Shanaka, who is ruled out of the World Cup with a thigh injury.

AUS vs SL WC, match 14 prediction: Cummins and Co. to register first win

Australia have failed to register a 200-plus total in its previous appearances at the ODI World Cup. The record-time winners posted 199 against India in its World Cup opener. Cummins and Co. then folded for 177 against South Africa. However, Australia will enter its upcoming match against Sri Lanka as clear favourites to emerge victorious. In their last 10 meetings, Australia have recorded six wins against Sri Lanka.

Australia are likely to name an unchanged playing XI against a Shanaka-less Sri Lanka. Since lifting the famous trophy in the 1996 edition of the World Cup, Sri Lanka have failed to upstage Australia in the last seven attempts at the ODI World Cup. Australia have an edge over Sri Lanka in the 50-over formats. The five-time world champions have recorded 63 wins over Sri Lanka. Former champions Sri Lanka have beaten Australia only 36 times.

