Aussie legend Glenn McGrath reacts to Chetan Sakariya, Sandeep Warrier making their India debuts

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 06:47 AM IST
Glenn McGrath put up a warm tweet congratulating the two young India pacers. (Getty Images)

Australia great Glenn McGrath is 'proud' of India's fast-bowling duo of Chetan Sakariya and Sandeep Warrier, both of whom made their international debuts during the recently-concluded India vs Sri Lanka series. Sakariya was the first to make his India debut, getting a game in the final ODI of the series, while Warrier received his India cap in the final T20I.

"A huge congratulations to both @sakariya.chetan & Sandeep Warrier for making their debut for India @_official_bcci_ So proud of you both," McGrath tweeted.

Sakariya and Warrier were part of the MRF Pace foundation in Chennai, which McGrath is the president of. Sakariya, while coming through the ranks in Saurashtra cricket, has in the past credited McGrath for the massive role he played in the youngster's career.

"My body would drop during release. The MRF camp with Glenn sir helped me improve on action, fitness as well as line-and-length. He analysed my action in the video footage and suggested the corrections. My previous action was slightly injury-prone. He told me if I improve in these departments, I will have more pace and I can remain injury-free for a long time," Sakariya had told Sportstar in an interview.

Sakariya picked up 2/34 in his maiden India appearance, following which the fast bowler was handed debut in T20Is too. The left-arm pacer claimed 1/34 in the second T20I which India narrowly lost by three wickets. Warrier, on the other hand, received his India cap from bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, which making him emotional. He went wicketless as Sri Lanka wrapped up the series with a seven-wicket win in the final T20I.

"I gave trials and impressed Glenn [McGrath] sir with my nippy pace and natural swing. He told me if I worked on my action and fitness, I could add another 5kph to my pace and be a 130kph bowler. He said if I could do that, I could at least play at the Ranji Trophy level.” Sakariya had told ESPNcricinfo.

