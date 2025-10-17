Australia all-rounder ruled out of ODI series against India with side soreness, Marnus Labuschagne named replacement

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green was ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India on Friday due to side soreness. According to cricket.com.au, his injury has been diagnosed as "low grade", and the decision to pull him out has been taken as a precautionary measure, as management wants him fit and raring to go for the upcoming Ashes. The 26-year-old is also expected to turn up for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield on October 28. Marnus Labuschagne added to Australia's ODI squad for the series against India. (AFP)

Marnus Labuschagne, who recently scored his fourth century of the domestic season for Queensland, has been named as his replacement for the series against India.

The right-handed batter was initially omitted from the squad for the India series following scores of 1 and 1 against South Africa in August 2025. However, he will now travel to Perth after Queensland's Shield match in Adelaide.

"Green will complete a short period of rehabilitation and is tracking to return to play in round three of the Sheffield Shield to continue his preparation for the Ashes," Cricket Australia said in a statement on Friday morning.

Green's injury potentially opens the door for Matthew Renshaw's debut at the No.4 position in the first ODI against India in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The left-hander has averaged 50, striking at better than run-a-ball over the past four ODI Cup seasons, and this performance was the main reason behind his earning a national call-up.

Australia's injury concerns

Josh Inglis and Adam Zampa have already been ruled out of the first ODI against India. Josh Philippe replaced Inglis as the latter continues to recover from a calf injury. On the other hand, Matthew Kuhnemann is all set to turn up in the first ODI as Adam Zampa will miss the series opener due to family reasons.

Pat Cummins is also not a part of Australia's ODI squad as he continues to recover from a back injury. There are reports of him potentially missing the Ashes opener against England as well.

The Optus Stadium in Perth is expected to be sold out for the series opener as the fixture will mark the international return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Australia squad for the first ODI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc.