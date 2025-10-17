Rohit Sharma decided to undergo transformation after 'airport' pictures attracted trolling: '…him putting on weight'

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have landed Down Under, and the duo are all set to mark their international return with the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, beginning October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The former India captain, Rohit, has left no stone unturned in preparing for the high-octane series, and lately, there has been quite a bit of chatter about the Hitman's transformation. Rohit Sharma will be seen in action in the first ODI against Australia on Sunday. (PTI)

Rohit has definitely shed several kilos and is looking in the best shape possible. Before arriving in Australia, Rohit was also seen practising alongside Abhishek Nayar in Mumbai. As the captaincy has been taken away from Rohit, the right-handed batter will have a lot to prove with the bat, and it remains to be seen how he goes about his business.

Ahead of the first ODI against Australia, Nayar revealed why Rohit decided to have a transformation at this stage of his career, saying the former India skipper didn't take kindly to the trolling he had to endure after coming out of the Mumbai airport.

It must be noted that some time ago, paparazzi captured Rohit making his way out of the airport, and it was then that several people commented on the weight of the Hitman and how he wasn't looking in ideal shape.

"There were a lot of talks about him putting on weight and a few images of him coming out of the airport. So, it was about changing all of that and in a lot of ways to be healthier, faster and fitter," said Nayar.

Rohit won't change

Nayar also stated that the captaincy might have been taken away from Rohit, but he won't change his approach, as he will always keep the team's best interests in mind and do what is necessary.

Over the course of the last two years, Rohit stopped chasing personal milestones as he played aggressive cricket at the top, focusing on giving the side a flying start within the powerplay.

"Whether he's captain or not, that will never change the way he plays for this team and for his teammates," said the former Team India assistant coach.

Rohit was seen batting in the nets alongside Kohli on Thursday as India had their first hit in Perth. The former India skipper, 38, was also seen having an intense chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

There is considerable speculation about Rohit's future and whether he will board the flight to South Africa for the 2027 ODI World Cup.