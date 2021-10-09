Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Australia beat India by 4 wickets in 2nd women's T20I
cricket

Australia beat India by 4 wickets in 2nd women's T20I

Australia chased down the target with Tahlia McGrath scoring a match-winning 42 off 33 balls.
Published on Oct 09, 2021 05:11 PM IST
PTI | , Gold Coast

Australia beat India by four wickets in the second women's T20 International here on Saturday.

Sent into bat, India were reeling at 81 for nine after the 17th over but Pooja Vastrakar (37 off 28 balls) guided the tourists to 118 for 9.

Australia chased down the target with Tahlia McGrath scoring a match-winning 42 off 33 balls.

Except for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 28, none of the Indian top-order batters managed to get going as the team kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Brief scores:

India: 118/9 in 20 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 37 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 28; Sophie Molineux 2/11)

Australia: 119/6 in 19.1 overs (Beth Mooney 34, Tahlia McGrath 42 not out; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/21). 

india women cricket team
