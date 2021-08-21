Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Australia bowler Nathan Ellis joins Punjab Kings for IPL 2021 season

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Australia's Nathan Ellis celebrates. File(REUTERS)

Australia pace bowler Nathan Ellis will join Punjab Kings for the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament, the team said late on Friday.

Ellis, who became the first male player to secure a T20 hat-trick on his debut against Bangladesh this month, was named on Thursday as one of Australia's three reserve players for the T20 World Cup, which begins in October.

The eight-team IPL was suspended in May after several players and backroom staff tested positive for the coronavirus amid a devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India.

The cash-rich tournament is scheduled to resume from Sept. 19 in the United Arab Emirates, with the final set for Oct. 15.

