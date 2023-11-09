Legendary Australia captain Meg Lanning quits international cricket after winning 7 World Cup titles

Australia captain Meg Lanning has announced her retirement from international cricket after winning seven World Cup titles during a 241-match career.

FILE - Australia's captain Meg Lanning(AP)

The 31-year-old Lanning, who played six tests, 103 one-day internationals and 132 Twenty20 internationals, will continue playing domestic cricket in Australia and possibly India.

“The decision to step away from international cricket was a difficult one to make, but I feel now is the right time for me,” Lanning said Thursday in a statement “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to enjoy a 13-year international career."

Speaking later outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of family and friends, Manning said had tried to talk herself out of ending her international career.

“I’m sad that it’s finishing up, but I’m very much ready for something new,” Lanning said. “I feel like now I’ve got nothing left to achieve on the international stage. For me, I I can’t be half in or half out with anything and I guess that’s that’s where I’ve landed with this decision.”

Lanning broke down when thanking her father Wayne and mother Sue, who attended their daughter’s farewell press conference. Lanning was born in Singapore when her father was a banker there.

Lanning, who won two ODIs World Cups and five T20 World Cups — amassed 8,352 runs in international cricket after making her debut in 2010. That total included 17 centuries and 38 half-centuries.

In just her second ODI, Lanning became the youngest Australian to score an international century when she hit an unbeaten 104 against England at the age of 18. It's a record she still holds.

Lanning was appointed captain in 2014, becoming Australia’s youngest ever skipper at just 21. She led Australia in 182 matches, more than any other women’s player. She leaves behind one of Australia's most successful international teams.

In what turned out to be her final international match, Lanning led Australia to the 2023 T20 World Cup title against South Africa in February.

“One of the finest cricketers Australia has produced, Meg’s supreme achievements with the bat have been matched by her inspiring leadership,” Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said. “As one of the best players in the world over a long period of time, Meg has made an immeasurable impact and led a generation which has helped revolutionize the game."

