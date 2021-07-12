Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Australia cricketer Peter Handscomb tests positive for Covid-19: Report
cricket

Australia cricketer Peter Handscomb tests positive for Covid-19: Report

PTI | , Melbourne
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Peter Handscomb(Getty Images)

Out of favour Australia batsman Peter Handscomb was forced to miss his county match against Leicestershire in England after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 30-year-old, who has been captaining Middlesex this season, couldn't play their Championship Group Two game on Sunday after being forced into isolation following a positive test result.

"Irishman Tim Murtagh stepped up to fill in for Handscomb as skipper as Middlesex ended day one of the clashes with Leicestershire at 3-280," a report in 'The West Australian' said.

Handscomb is going through a poor run of form as he failed to cross the 50-run mark in 13 innings for Middlesex.

He has fallen out of the radar of the national selectors and last played a Test against India in Sydney in January 2019. His last T20I was also against India at Bengaluru in February 2019.

His last international match was an ODI against England at Birmingham in July 2019.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
peter handscomb leicestershire tim murtagh
