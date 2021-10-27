Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc seen limping off training with a leg injury

Starc played in Australias'opening game win against South Africa but was not at his usual lethal best.
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 1 - Australia v South Africa - Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - October 23, 2021 Australia's Mitchell Starc REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 08:33 PM IST
PTI |

Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc was seen limping off with an injured leg in the training held at the ICC Academy on Tuesday night in Dubai, UAE.

The left-hander had taken nearly six months break from cricket and hardly played any games before arriving in Dubai for the ICC T20 World Cup.

He trained with the Australian women's team in Queensland, along with his partner Alyssa Healy. The injury to his leg has now made Starc a doubtful starter for Australia's game against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

