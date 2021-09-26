Australia legend Shane Warne reveals he was put on ventilator during battle with Covid-19

Former spinner and legendary cricketer Shane Warne revealed that while he was battling the dreaded Covid-19, there came a stage where he had to be put on a ventilator. On August 1, Warne had self-isolated after returning a positive test result following his stint as coach of the London Spirit, a franchise of The Hundred.

Warne, who had taken both doses of the vaccine, shared the details of his Covid-19 battle saying he was put on a ventilator briefly but it wasn't for anything serious.

"It was a bit like a hangover, I had a pounding headache. The first couple of days, when I tested positive, I just had a thumping headache and I had one day where I had the shivers, but (was) sweating, like when you have the flu," Warne told The Herald Sun.

"I lost a bit of sense of taste for a few days, but after three or four days I was fine. I have apparently got the holy grail. I have been double vaccinated and I have had Covid, so I am meant to be absolutely fine now."

Warne, 52, however added that he did not suffer from any extreme ramifications of Covid-19, and that it did not take him too long to recover fully. "It wasn't because I could not breathe, or anything like that, it was basically a special ventilator that I was trialling to make sure there were no longer-lasting effects that Covid would have on me," he said. "I have been fine, I have been able to run, I have been able to do everything. I have been absolutely fine," he said.

Warne had reported feeling unwell ahead of Spirit's game against Southern Brave and he along with another member of the Spirits support staff had entered self-isolation. His lateral flow test came out positive and it was the confirmed once the RT-PCR test suggested the same.