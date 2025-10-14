Australia men's and women's cricketers including Hazlewood, Marsh mock India's handshake snub against Pakistan - Watch

India versus Australia is one of the most-watched cricketing rivalries, and the two teams are ready to square off in three ODIs and five T20Is, beginning on Sunday, October 19, in Perth. Ahead of the first ODI, which will mark the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket, the Australian camp has started playing mind games, mocking India's handshake snub against Pakistan in all three Asia Cup 2025 fixtures between the arch-rivals. Australia's men's and women's cricketers make fun of India's handshake snub in the Asia Cup. (Screengrabs - Kayo Sports X)

The Asia Cup 2025 was marred by off-field controversies involving the two teams, which began with Suryakumar Yadav's India refusing to shake hands with their opponents in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The eight-team tournament concluded with India refusing to accept the silverware from Mohsin Naqvi, the ACC and PCB chairman, who is also Pakistan's Interior Minister. Ahead of the upcoming series against India, Australia's men's and women's cricketers took aim at India's act, with the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Alyssa Healy, and Mitchell Marsh all having something to say.

The video uploaded by Kayo Sports opens with one anchor saying, "We all know India is on its way. But we've identified one critical weakness."

The other one then chimes in, saying, “We know that they're not huge fans of the traditional greeting (handshake), so we can throw them off before we've even bowled a ball.”

Reactions from Aussie players

Mitchell Marsh makes an appearance, and the Australia white-ball captain took a leaf out of Travis Head's playbook as he enacted the "finger in the ice cup."

Australia spinner Sophie Molineux mocked the Indian team as he first raised her hand and then raised her two middle fingers.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood remained cheeky throughout, saying, “What about the shooter?”

The clip concluded with Marsh, Hazlewood, Grace Harris and the anchors breaking out into laughter.

Speaking of the upcoming ODIs against India, Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood were named in the squad, while Pat Cummins is out due to a back injury. The Australia Test captain is being rested for the upcoming Ashes; however, he's unlikely to play the series opener against England, which begins on November 21 in Perth.

Earlier this year, Steve Smith announced his retirement from ODIs following Australia's loss in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against India at the Dubai International Stadium. Australia have already confirmed that Adam Zampa and Josh Inglis will be missing the ODI series opener in Perth against India.

Australia squad for India ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Owen, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.