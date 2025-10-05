Australia ODIs ‘perform-or-perish’ for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as BCCI no longer sees them ‘safe bets’ for World Cup

Shortly after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli quit Test cricket in May earlier this year, speculations of all sorts emerged on their future in international cricket, given that the decision left them as active cricketers only in the ODI format. BCCI's chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, eventually responded to the four-month-long rumours regarding Kohli and Rohit's selection for the upcoming ODI leg of the Australia tour, but remained non-committal about their chances for the 2027 World Cup. According to a report in the Times of India, the series, which will begin on October 19, and will comprise three matches, will be a 'perform or perish' contest for the two senior batters. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back in action from October 19(AFP)

The report said that "informal discussions" with the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind began shortly after the Test series in England, with Shubman Gill as the central figure. "A blueprint was discussed with Gill and a pool of players was deliberated upon as the men who matter in Indian cricket circles were convinced that Gill would have the armband for the multi-nation event two years later," read the report. However, the bigger question pertained to the selection of Rohit and Kohli, who have not donned the Indian jersey since the Champions Trophy haul earlier this year.

As far as Rohit was concerned, BCCI selectors, according to the report, were concerned about whether he could sustain his form for two years, given that he plays only one format. The concern was even flagged by Agarkar during the presser on Saturday, where he admitted that he expects both Rohit and Kohli to be part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy later this season, to remain relevant for selection.

The report also added that initially, the decision makers were "divided" on Rohit's role as an ODI captain, especially after he led India to the Champions Trophy win, a second successive ICC trophy under his leadership. However, as the Australia tour came closer by the day, a "section in Indian cricketing circles" wasn't in favour of sending both Kohli and Rohit for the ODI series. Despite Kohli being two years younger than Rohit and his better fitness levels, he was "being looked at from the same microscope."

"If we keep dragging things, it will only get complicated. And with two players - one 38 (Rohit) and other 36 (Kohli) - you can't place the early bets. Yes, even the younger ones could lose form and fitness but it's the safer bet," they reasoned according to TOI.

Earlier on Saturday, Agarkar remained tight-lipped on Rohit and Kohli's future in ODI cricket. Having admitted he has "no knowledge" about the rumours that the Australia tour could be their last in international cricket, he added: "We’ve picked them [for Australia]… as far as the 2027 World Cup is concerned, I don’t think we need to talk about it today. You don't have to think too far at this point, as the team is picked for Australia, and you know, just need them to score runs like they have been through their career.”