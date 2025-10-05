Rohit Sharma staying ODI captain 'could have disturbed team culture': 'Gambhir took charge after New Zealand debacle'

Rohit Sharma is no longer the ODI captain as the baton has well and truly been passed over to Shubman Gill. The 26-year-old, who was first appointed as the Test captain earlier this year, will take over the reins of the 50-over team from the upcoming series against Australia, beginning October 19 in Perth. Ajit Agarkar, Chairman of the selectors, stated that the decision to move on from Rohit was taken because it would have been difficult to have three different captains for three different formats. However, fresh details have emerged, showcasing that there is more to what meets the eye. Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain(AP)

According to a report in The Times of India, the call to look past Rohit was taken as the team culture could have been disturbed had the senior statesman stayed on as the skipper in ODIs. Had the 38-year-old stayed on as the captain, it would have meant that he got to drive his philosophy within the dressing room, and the management didn't want that to happen.

The same report also stated that head coach Gautam Gambhir took the backseat in the first six months of his tenure, as the shots were called by Rohit. However, he got into the thick of the action following Test series losses against New Zealand (home) and Australia (away).

“A player of Rohit’s stature in a leadership role would have meant he would get to drive his philosophy in the dressing room. But with him playing only in ODIs, a format which is played the least, it could have disturbed the team culture,” the Times of India quoted a BCCI source as saying.

"Gambhir had taken a back seat in Tests and ODIs in the first six months of his assignment, but the debacles against New Zealand and Australia prompted him to take charge more firmly,” the source added.

Return of RoKo

Both Rohit and Virat Kohli have been named in India's squad for the series against Australia, marking their return to international cricket after the Champions Trophy.

It's clear that Rohit and Kohli will now be picked based on merit and form, and the duo are not sure-shot starters for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Both senior batters would now be required to score runs consistently if they are to board the flight to South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia for the next edition of the 50-over tournament.

“It has been a collective effort by Gambhir and Agarkar. They understand that it will be tough for both Rohit and Kohli to be at their peak after two years, given that they are in their late 30s. They didn’t want to be caught off guard if suddenly Rohit or Kohli’s form dipped. It would have created chaos in the leadership group," the BCCI source said.

"The duo announcing retirement from Tests days before the selection for the England tour was a case in point. The team won the Champions Trophy and two Tests in England even without Bumrah," the source added.

Both Rohit and Virat retired from T20Is after the World Cup in 2024 and the duo then called time on their Test career earlier this year, just days before the squad announcement for the England tour.