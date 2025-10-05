Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli 'tied their hands themselves' by retiring from Tests: 'It's form dependent'

Former India batter Aakash Chopra believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma “tied their hands themselves” by retiring from Tests earlier this year. His comment comes in the aftermath of the squad announcement for the upcoming Australia tour, where India will play three ODIs and five T20Is. Rohit was removed as the captain, with Shubman Gill being named as his successor. The future now looks bleak for the duo, who were once viewed as indispensable, and the bat needs to do all the talking if they are to make a trip to South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe for the 2027 World Cup. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will make their much-awaited return in the Australia series. (PTI)

Considering Rohit and Virat play only one format (ODIs), it remains unclear how the duo will maintain their form and have sufficient game time. Just the ODIs and the Indian Premier League (IPL) may not be enough to keep up with the demands of international cricket, and it remains to be seen whether the two shows will also feature the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Rohit and Virat retired from T20Is after the World Cup win in Barbados last year, and the duo called time on their Test career earlier this year. The Test retirement came as a jolt out of the blue for several fans; however, it was on expected lines for some, considering the horrible run the two had Down Under.

However, with Ajit Agarkar (chairman of selectors) and head coach (Gautam Gambhir) showing that they have the stomach to take hard calls when push comes to shove, the future of Roko surely hangs in the balance. And Chopra believes it is their own doing.

"They have tied their hands themselves. The moment you retire from the Test format, I thought T20 was absolutely par for the course because when you won the World Cup, you retire, that's fine. But if they had continued playing the Test format, then they would have played a lot more cricket, not just Test cricket, but also first-class cricket elsewhere, and to keep themselves in serious form," Chopra said on ESPNCricinfo.

‘True for both Rohit and Virat’

Virat, who holds the record for scoring the most centuries in ODIs, also finds himself on the same boat as Rohit, despite being two years younger. Chopra believes the runs need to come consistently for the two if they want to keep their place in the XI.

“But now if you're playing ODI format, something that I said for Rohit is also true for Virat. Of course, Virat has these phenomenal wide ball numbers, one day numbers, maybe slightly better than Rohit Sharma as well, even though Rohit has three double centuries to his name,” said Chopra.

“But again, it's form-dependent that if you keep scoring the runs, you find a place in the side. If you don't, then there might be somebody else in the waiting,” he added.