Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s future beyond Australia ODIs; lays out World Cup conditions

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been selected for the ODI leg of India’s upcoming tour of Australia, starting October 19, marking their return to international cricket since the Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year. However, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar declined to comment on whether their inclusion settled speculation about their international careers beyond the Australia tour. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are part of India's ODI squad for Australia series

Right after the end of India's Test series in England, a media report sparked a rumour that Rohit and Kohli, who both retired from Test cricket in May this year, will play their final international game in the tour of Australia. The report claimed that their act would stem from BCCI wanting them to focus on domestic cricket participation when away from international cricket if they wish to stay relevant for selection until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

While both senior batters continued to maintain silence over the rumour, Agarkar, on Saturday, broke his silence on their future beyond the upcoming white-ball series. Speaking to the media after revealing the squad for the ODI and T20I series in Australia, Agarkar admitted he has "no knowledge" if the Australia tour would be Rohit and Kohli's last in India colours.

In fact, Agarkar himself stayed non-committal about Rohit and Kohli's selection for the World Cup in South Africa.

“That’s the format they are playing at the moment,” he said. “We’ve picked them [for Australia]… as far as the 2027 World Cup is concerned, I don’t think we need to talk about it today. You don't have to think too far at this point, as the team is picked for Australia, and you know, just need them to score runs like they have been through their career.”

However, Agarkar revealed the path that could all but guarantee their selection for the tournament, as he expects the duo to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's domestic 50-over competition.

He said: “I think we made it clear a year, or a couple of years back, now, that whenever players are available, they should be playing domestic cricket. I mean, that’s the only way you’ll keep yourself sharp and playing cricket, if you’ve got a long enough break.

“Whether that’s possible with the international cricket you’re playing or not, that only time will tell, but if the guys are free, they should be playing domestic cricket.”

Kohli last played in the domestic List A tournament in 2010 for Delhi, scoring 16 runs batting at No. 5 in the match against the Services. Rohit, who lost his role as an ODI captain, made his last appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018, when he scored 24 in the semi-final against Hyderabad for Mumbai.