Australia postpones historic Afghanistan Test until situation 'clearer'
cricket

Australia postpones historic Afghanistan Test until situation 'clearer'

CA in September threatened to scrap the Test if the Taliban government, which took power in August, did not allow women and girls to play the sport.
Cricket Australia(Twitter)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 09:11 AM IST
Reuters |

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Friday it had postponed the Afghanistan Test in Hobart scheduled for Nov. 27 until the situation in Afghanistan becomes "clearer".

"Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, Cricket Australia and the Afghanistan Cricket Board have agreed to postpone the inaugural men’s test match against Afghanistan," CA said in a statement.

"CA is committed to support growing the game for women and men in Afghanistan and around the world, however, given the present uncertainty, CA felt it necessary to postpone the test match until a later time when the situation is clearer."

Afghanistan's remarkable rise in cricket in recent years has been the sport's biggest fairytale but the strife-torn nation risks isolation following the country's Taliban takeover.

The Afghan board has requested the support of other full members of the International Cricket Council as it looks to retain its place in global cricket.

RELATED STORIES

Afghanistan's status is set to be discussed at an ICC meeting on the sidelines of the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Taliban officials have said they will not repeat the harsh rule of their previous government, which banned most girls' education and forbade women from going out in public without a male guardian.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
australia afghanistan
