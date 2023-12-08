Australia star Alyssa Healy hopeful of making return against India

Sydney [Australia], December 8 (ANI): Australia's experienced star Alyssa Healy expressed her belief in making a comeback in the one-off Test against India later this month.

Healy made her last competitive appearance in the month of October and ended up sustaining an injury.

She ended up suffering a severe laceration to her right index finger when she tried to break a fight between her dogs and was bitten in the process.

While speaking at the Kayo Summer of Cricket launch as quoted from ICC, the wicketkeeper-batter was confident about her chances against India.

"I assume I'll be out there [for the first Test in Mumbai], they're going to have to do a lot to stop me walking out there and catching the first delivery. Everything's going really, really well. I started back in the nets the last week-and-a-half so I'm all on track to fly to India on Wednesday for a big series over there."

Healy's return to the Australian side could turn out to be more special as she could be handed the captaincy for the Test team following Meg Lanning's retirement. She talked about the upcoming shift in captaincy which will unfold during the series.

"Obviously we leave on Wednesday so having some sort of clarity and assurance for the team before we fly out would be great. If it was me, it'd be unbelievably exciting. I feel like I've been warming the seat for 18 months for Meg to come back and obviously, with Meg's news it was a bit of a shock," Healy said.

"To go over to India and captain a multi-format series would be really exciting for whoever does get the job. If it's me, then you beauty," Healy added.

Australia will kick off the India tour with a four-day Test at the Wankhede Stadium on December 21.

After the conclusion of the Test, a three-match ODI series will take place at the same venue. The tour will conclude with a three-match T20I series at the DY Patil Stadium. (ANI)