Australia thumps South Africa; New Zealand fumbles against West Indies in Women's T20 World Cup

Australia won the first heavyweight clash of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup after routing South Africa for 107 in Manchester on Saturday.

Australia defeated South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup on Saturday. (AFP)

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Going for a seventh title in the 10th World Cup, Australia battled to put up 172-8 then won by 65 runs at Old Trafford.

South Africa was runner-up in the last two tournaments and beat Australia when they previously met in the 2024 semifinals. But the Proteas now must top the other group rival India on June 21 to stay in semifinal contention.

Another title favorite suffered a setback when titleholder New Zealand lost to the West Indies — in another 2024 semifinals rematch — by seven wickets on the second-to-last ball in Southampton.

Earlier in a blustery, overcast Manchester, Scotland earned its first World Cup win at Ireland's expense by a comfortable 40 runs. Ireland, chasing a first win for 12 years, dropped its win-loss record to 0-18.

Litchfield and spinners thump South Africa

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{{^usCountry}} Phoebe Litchfield missed Australia's last warmup due to a quad strain but passed fit in time for their opening match. She was needed in the first over. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Phoebe Litchfield missed Australia's last warmup due to a quad strain but passed fit in time for their opening match. She was needed in the first over. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Georgia Voll was out for a duck in her World Cup debut and fellow opener Beth Mooney was gone in the fourth over. But Litchfield, undaunted, charged at Marizanne Kapp, pulled Shabnim Ismail for six, and scooped and swept Ayabonga Khaka to raise a 23-ball 50. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Georgia Voll was out for a duck in her World Cup debut and fellow opener Beth Mooney was gone in the fourth over. But Litchfield, undaunted, charged at Marizanne Kapp, pulled Shabnim Ismail for six, and scooped and swept Ayabonga Khaka to raise a 23-ball 50. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Litchfield was out next ball at 61-3 and Australia wobbled again, but Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham revived the charge with 30s in a 58-run stand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Litchfield was out next ball at 61-3 and Australia wobbled again, but Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham revived the charge with 30s in a 58-run stand. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ismail retired after the 2023 World Cup and unretired at 37. The pacer took a wicket but didn't complete her overs because of a finger injury. Ismail batted, though, when the result was already settled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ismail retired after the 2023 World Cup and unretired at 37. The pacer took a wicket but didn't complete her overs because of a finger injury. Ismail batted, though, when the result was already settled. {{/usCountry}}

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South Africa recovered from 7-2 through captain Laura Wolvaardt and Nadine de Klerk. Then de Klerk was bowled by leg-spinner Georgia Wareham, who helped to run out a slow Kapp. Wolvaardt still made the Proteas a threat, even with the run rate required up to 11.

But after hitting opposite skipper Sophie Molineux for six over long off, Wolvaardt was out for 44 from 39 balls next ball, hitting to Wareham in the covers. South Africa folded from there, the last five wickets adding just 11 runs.

Australia's four spinners took eight wickets, the pick of them Wareham with 3-13, a catch and a run out. Wareham was named player of the match and shared the praise.

“(Captain) Soph's been awesome, instilling a lot of freedom within the group and making the group believe we are a good team and can take on this tournament, and that’s pretty awesome,” she said.

Campbelle, Matthews take apart New Zealand

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All the drama was in West Indies' chase of 163 against New Zealand without injured big hitters Chinelle Henry and Stafanie Taylor.

Captain Hayley Matthews ran out opening partner Qiana Joseph in the second over but survived drops on 9, 42 and 43 to score 48.

Shemaine Campbelle went on to make 90 not out off 62 balls. She'd never touched 50 in her previous 122 innings since her 2009 debut. Campbelle started out as a bowler who could bat, developed her batting and started this match at No. 3 in the order and playing wicketkeeper.

She was given out on 25 but reversed it on review and was dropped on 44. Her second six got her to her maiden fifty off 39 balls. Campbelle shared 74 with Matthews, 40 with Deandra Dottin and an unbeaten 37 with Jahzara Claxton. They made 163-3.

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“I just backed my skills,” Campbelle said after hitting seven boundaries and three sixes. “I know I'm the calibre of player I can go and change the situation.”

The New Zealanders had a game to forget in the field. They dropped six chances, were poor behind the stumps, and threw badly. Captain Melie Kerr, on the occasion of her 100th T20, scored 5 and her bowling was pummeled.

New Zealand didn't start Suzie Bates for the first time in a World Cup match but someone always picked up the baton to reach 162-6. Izzy Gaze was first with 39, followed by Brooke Halliday's 40 with support from Sophie Devine's 22, and ending with Maddy Green’s unbeaten 35. Medium-pacer Aaliyah Alleyne had 3-8 off two overs and finished with 4-27.

Bryce sisters in century stand for Scotland

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Scotland put up 161-5 and dismissed Ireland for 121 with five balls to spare.

Ireland won the toss, chose to bowl, and removed the Scotland openers in the powerplay.

But that brought together the Bryce sisters, captain Kathryn and younger Sarah. They combined for 106 in 10.4 overs and Scotland's first 50 partnership in a World Cup.

Sarah was caught behind on 49 off 35 balls in the 17th over and Kathryn lasted until the 19th with 60 off 39.

"Me and Kathryn know each other well,” Sarah said with a smile. “It's nice working together."

Ireland's chase stuttered out of the gate. Kathryn made a caught and bowled in the first over and medium pacer Rachel Slater's miserly three runs conceded in two powerplay overs contributed to the pressure intensifying on Ireland.

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That helped spinner Kristie Gordon take three wickets in the 13th over and end Ireland's chances at 70-6. Off-spinner Katherine Fraser added 3-19 and Kathryn Bryce finished with 2-19.

On Sunday, India plays Pakistan, Bangladesh meets newcomer the Netherlands.

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