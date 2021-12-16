Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Cummins ruled out, Smith to lead Australia

Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Australia receive a setback before the first ball is bowled in the 2nd Test, as they lose skipper Pat Cummins due to a close COVID contact. Follow AUS vs ENG live score, updates and scorecard.
Australia's Pat Cummins gestures after taking five wickets during day one of the first Ashes cricket test at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to the live score and updates of the 2nd AUS vs ENG Test from the Adelaide Oval. The stage is set for yet another pink-ball Test under the lights with the hosts leading 1-0. 

In the first Test at The Gabba, Joe Root's England were blown away by Pat Cummins's Australia as they ended up cruising to a nine-wicket win. However, Australia received a big setback as Cummins was ruled out of the second Test on the morning of Day 1 after coming in close contact with a COVID positive case. Steve Smith will lead Australia, while Michael Neser makes his debut.

 

Here are the playing XIs:

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson

England: To be announced

