Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 4 Highlights: England 4 down at stumps, need 386 runs to win

England's Haseeb Hameed leaves the field after he was caught out by Australia during the fourth day of their Ashes cricket test match in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/James Elsby)(AP)
Updated on Dec 19, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Australia vs England, 2nd Ashes Test Day 4 Highlights: Hello and welcome to the live score and updates of the 2nd AUS vs ENG Test from the Adelaide Oval. The hosts have gained complete control of the day-night Test on Day 4 as they set England a 468-run climb. Resuming action from the overnight score of 45/1, Australia got off to a shaky start with James Anderson and Stuart Broad striking early. However, a solid 89-run stand between Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head helped the hosts regain control as they declared the 2nd innings at 230/9. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon picked seven wickets between themselves to bundle out England for just 236 after a century stand between Joe Root and Dawid Malan in the previous day.    

Here are the playing XIs:

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

