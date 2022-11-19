Australia vs England 2nd ODI Live score: Australia began the series with a six-wicket win against England at the Adelaide Oval. The Pat Cummins-led side now have the chance to seal the series when they face Jos Buttler's men in the second ODI in Sydney. Australia, who won the toss and opted to bat first, made only one change for the match - Josh Hazlewood would be leading the side today in place of rested Cummins while England have brought back Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid into the XI.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings(w), Moeen Ali(c), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood(c)

