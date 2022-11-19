Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Australia vs England 2nd ODI Live score

Australia vs England 2nd ODI Live score

cricket
Published on Nov 19, 2022 08:40 AM IST

AUS vs ENG: Follow Australia vs England 2nd ODI live score and updates.

Australia's Pat Cummins (C) shouts an appeal against England's James Vince (R)
ByHT Sports Desk

Australia vs England 2nd ODI Live score: Australia began the series with a six-wicket win against England at the Adelaide Oval. The Pat Cummins-led side now have the chance to seal the series when they face Jos Buttler's men in the second ODI in Sydney. Australia, who won the toss and opted to bat first, made only one change for the match - Josh Hazlewood would be leading the side today in place of rested Cummins while England have brought back Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid into the XI.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings(w), Moeen Ali(c), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood(c)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
australia cricket team england cricket team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP