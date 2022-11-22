Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Australia vs England 3rd ODI Live score

Australia vs England 3rd ODI Live score

cricket
Published on Nov 22, 2022 09:05 AM IST

Australia vs England 3rd ODI Live score: Catch Live score of the third and final match of the series between Australia and England in Melbourne.

ByHT Sports Desk

Australia vs England 3rd ODI Live score: Australia beat England by six wickets in the series opener last week and then crushed Jos Buttler's men by 72 runs in the second ODI to claim the series. Australia now have the chance to whitewash the reigning ODI world champions in Melbourne when they face them for the third match. Pat Cummins is back as captain after resting for the 2nd ODI. England won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler(w/c), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Olly Stone

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

australia cricket team england cricket team
