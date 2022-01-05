Australia vs England, Ashes 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score: Australia 30/0 at Lunch as rain stops play in Sydney

Ashes 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat Wednesday in the fourth Ashes test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia, which retained the Ashes after completing a comprehensive innings and 14-run victory at Melbourne in the third Test to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, made once enforced change with batsman Usman Khawaja coming in for Travis Head, who is absent after testing positive for the coronavirus. England recalled veteran paceman Stuart Broad, who comes in for the injured Ollie Robinson. Broad, with 526 wickets, has only played the pink-ball test in Adelaide this series and returned underwhelming match figures of 2-100. With the series already in the bag, Australia will be looking forward to continue their winning run against an uninspired English side.

Playing XIs:

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

