Australia vs England, semi-final World Cup 2019: Alex Carey hit on chin, receives medical treatment

Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey on Thursday received medical treatment immediately after blood streamed down his chin during the second semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 against England at Edgbaston.

On the last ball of the eighth over, England fast bowler Jofra Archer struck Carey with the short ball. The helmet came off as Carey looked away and ducked but his chin area started bleeding.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. The defending champions brought in Peter Handscomb in their playing XI for injured Usman Khawaja while England went in with the same team.

The winner of the second semi-final will meet New Zealand in the World Cup final at Lord’s on July 14.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 16:53 IST