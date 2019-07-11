Today in New Delhi, India
Australia vs England Live Score, 2nd Semi-Final World Cup 2019: Needle, mind games, nerves as in form teams collide

Australia vs England Live Score: Catch all the live updates from the Semi-Final, Cricket World Cup 2019 Aus vs Eng clash from Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham.

By HT Correspondent | Jul 11, 2019 13:03 IST
Australia vs England, live score and updates: It is England taking on Australia, it is the defending champions taking on the hosts and perhaps, the perfect prelude to the Ashes which will hog all headlines later this year. There is history, there will be needle, there will be talk, there will be mind games, and then, there will be rivetting action. Two massively proud sides face off in a clash which will have no dearth of spills and thrills, and perhaps, on the day, the team which keeps better control of their nerves will triumph.

 

Follow live score and updates from the semi-final clash between England and Australia:

David Gower has his say on this huge clash.

As a former England captain, Ashes winning, Ashes losing, and losing player in the World Cup Final of 1979 and the semi-final in 1983, please forgive me if I nail my colours to the mast of the good ship England with fervent hopes that after all that we have seen in this World Cup, the home team will find a way to make it to the final and maybe to the ultimate glory of Eoin Morgan standing at Lord’s with the trophy in hand.

Read more about it here.

Australia vs England, pride vs pride

The best England ODI side are excited, they are chuffed to be in this position for the first time after 1992. For Australia, this is a routine affair, they are quietly going about their business in their own corner. They are the defending champions, they should be the side under pressure, but are they? England’s high-flying side were punctured midway through their campaign, they dusted themselves and then regrouped to find themselves in the semis. Now the nerves will be jangling, can they handle them?

