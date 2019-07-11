England vs Australia, semi-finals, ICC World Cup 2019: England predicted XI against Australia - Tough call for Eoin Morgan

England will look to book their spot in the ICC World Cup final for the first time since 1992 when they take on defending champions Australia in Edgbaston on Thursday. The hosts came into the tournament as favourites, but Englands poor show in the middle of the group stages saw them almost being ousted from the competition. But the hosts got their act right and won their last two games against India and New Zealand to qualify for the semifinals. For England, it is more about staying true to the tag of favourites and not crumbling under the pressure.

ALSO READ: Flying openers vs stinging pacemen

Jason Roy

It has been a tournament to remember for Jason Roy till now and although he missed three matches due to injury, the opener has more than made up for it with his performances. With 341 runs, he has impressed everyone with his aggressive brand of batting at the top of the order and he will surely be looking to excel once again on Thursday.

Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow has scored 462 runs with the help of two centuries and two fifties in ICC World Cup 2019 and along with Jason Roy, he has been excellent at the top of the batting order. The opening partnership has been one of the biggest strengths for England in the tournament and Bairstow will have to play a major role against Australia.

Joe Root

500 runs, 2 centuries, 3 half centuries and an average of 62.50 - It has been a brilliant show for Joe Root in the ICC World Cup 2019. The middle-order batsman has been instrumental in taking the hosts to the knockout stages of the competition and against Australia, all eyes will once again be on the gritty right-hander.

Eoin Morgan

The England skipper has been hot and cold in the tournament and will look to make amends against the talent Aussie bowling attack. With 317 runs in the group stages, he will be not extremely disappointed with his show but a big innings against Australia will be enough to cement his legacy for the national team.

ALSO READ: Top five player battles - Mitchell Starc threat looms large

Ben Stokes

All-rounder Ben Stokes almost took England home against Sri Lanka and Australia respectively and in the ICC World Cup 2019, has showed immense maturity in batting with the tail. His ability to score fast and pick crucial wickets makes him one of the first names on the team sheet and against Australia, he will be an asset for England.

Jos Buttler

Buttler hasn’t really come to the party yet in the tournament except for a half-century against Bangladesh and although he was not needed to bat on a number of occasions, his team will be hoping for a good show from the prolific batsman. The top order has done the job for England till now but if the in-form batsmen are dismissed early against Australia, the onus will be on Jos Buttler to play the role of a finisher.

Chris Woakes

Bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes has been among the wickets as he has scalped ten in nine encounters. Not to forget his ability to make the new ball move both ways. The fact that he is a very handy batsman makes him a guaranteed starter for England and he can be a trump card for his side against Australia.

Adil Rashid

Rashid is the only spin option in the England team and with 8 wickets under his kitty, he has played his role well. His economy rate of 5.34 is a clear indication of how he has choked teams in the middle orders and with Australia batsmen not that confident against spin bowling, he will play a major role in the semifinal.

ALSO READ: Numbers reveal why Australia are a daunting opposition for England

Jofra Archer

With 17 wickets from 9 matches, Archer is the top wicket-taker for England at the moment and he has made it a habit to take early wickets for his side. It has been a breakthrough tournament for the youngster who has impressed fans and experts alike with his pace and bounce

Mark Wood

Fast-bowler Mark Wood has been in brilliant form during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 and will look to continue the same against Australia in the semifinals. With 16 wickets to his name, Wood is one of the top wicket-takers for England in the tournament and much will depend on his form at the start of the Aussie innings in this match.

Liam Plunkett

With 8 wickets in 5 matches, Plunkett has not been the most successful of the bowlers for England but he was able to stop the flow of runs at the start of the innings and that is clear from his economy rate of 4.89. Along with Wood and Archer, he has been quite impressive with the ball and he will play a major role against Australia on Thursday.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 11:39 IST