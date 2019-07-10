England vs Australia, semi-finals, ICC World Cup 2019: Numbers reveal why Australia are a daunting opposition for England

The results for England in the ongoing World Cup might not have gone as per the script, but there is little doubt that this ODI outfit is their best in this format. And now, as the players prepare to take part in the biggest clash of their lives, they will surely be under pressure because staring them down is Australia, a side which has an unparalleled World Cup record.

Not too long ago, Aaron Finch and side were not even being talked about seriously as World Cup contenders, but then things turned around for them ever since they won the 5-match ODI series against India. They then followed it up with a series win against Pakistan and found momentum heading into the World Cup. Seated at number 2 after the conclusion of the league stage, Australia gave strength of their ODI pedigree.

Such has been their form in World Cups, that Australia have featured in 7 semi-finals of this marquee event since their debut season in 1975, and they share this number with New Zealand. And they have never lost a semi-final fixture - 6 wins and 1 tie (against South Africa in 1999).

England, on the other hand, have won just 3 out of their 5 matches in the semi-final stage of a World Cup, and their last win came back in 1992.

The two sides, England and Australia have met each other once at this stage in 1975 at Leeds, where the Ian Chappell-led side walked away winners.

“We’re a different sort of animal compared to our last teams. We’ve played well for the past four years, we’re ranked number one and we feel in a good place. We feel on our day we can beat anyone in the world,” England fast bowler Liam Plunkett said before the match which has set the tone perfectly for this much-anticipated clash.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 13:46 IST