Australia vs England, semi-finals, ICC World Cup 2019: Australia predicted XI against England - Peter Handscomb set for World Cup debut

When selecting who will win the World Cup this year, not many would have put their money on Australia as recent as four months ago. But Aaron Finch and his team have made a phenomenal comeback that began with a rare series win in India in March. Though they still cannot be bracketed among the ‘invincible’ Australian teams of the past, trust them to rise to the occasion when the stakes are high.They seem to be peaking at the right time and look a relaxed bunch, something that was very much evident when the entire squad walked barefoot around the outfield at Edgbaston on Monday.

Now, the defending champions will take on their arch-rivals England in the World Cup semifinals to push for a spot in yet another final.

Here is Australia’s predicted playing XI against England:

Aaron Finch (captain): Aaron Finch got off to a fine start in the World Cup tournament, but has struggled to get runs on the boards in the previous few matches. He will hope to deliver in the semifinals.

David Warner: David Warner has silenced the critics as he has gone about scoring three tons in the tournament. He is the third player to cross 600-run mark and is on the verge of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs in a single edition of World Cup.

Steve Smith: Steve Smith has struggled to maintain a consistent form in the World Cup. But with Usman Khawaja’s injury, the former skipper can hope to go back to his favourite no.3 position, where he could regain his form.

Peter Handscomb: Coach Justin Langer, at the press conference, has guaranteed a spot for middle-order batsman Peter Handscomb, who came into the team after Usman Khawaja picked up an injury.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has not been at his explosive best in the World Cup, but has consistently shined with the ball, picking wickets at regular intervals.

Marcus Stoinis: All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has recovered from a side strain he sustained against South Africa and he is set to resume his duties.

Alex Carey (wk): Alex Carey has been the find of the tournament and has displayed abilities to provide a firing finish to Australia in the death overs.

Pat Cummins: Pat Cummins has had an average tournament so far, considering his abilities with the new ball. Buton the final day, he can find his best form.

Mitchell Starc: Mitchell Starc is on the verge of surpassing Glenn McGrath’s record for most wickets in a single edition of the World Cup. The left-armer has taken 26 wickets in the tournament, and he will be England’s biggest threat.

Jason Behrendorff: Jason Behrendorff has been impressive in the few games he has been a part of. He is likely to feature in the semifinal, despite Nathan Coulter-Nile’s batting abilities.

Nathan Lyon: Nathan Lyon has delivered with wicket-taking abilities. The leg-spinner has also curtailed runs, and he could push past Adam Zampa to feature in the playing XI.

