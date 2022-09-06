Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl Tuesday in the series-opening one-day international against New Zealand. Australia is coming off a series win over Zimbabwe in Townsville. Although that series ended in an upset loss for the hosts as Zimbabwe won an ODI in Australia against the Australians for the first time.Marnus Labuschagne has been recalled to the starting lineup at the expense of spinner Ashton Agar to bolster Australia's batting.Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been recalled to New Zealand's lineup to work in a combination with Matt Henry and Trent Boult.The teams will play three day-night matches in the far northern Australian city of Cairns.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Austtralia vs New Zealand 1st ODI Score

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON