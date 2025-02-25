Australia vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Delayed start possible due to rain in Rawalpindi
Australia vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Matches between Australia and South Africa are rarely dull and it could be the same today. South Africa started their tournament off with a 107-run win over Afghanistan, getting a score of 315/6. Australia, on the other hand, started their campaign by completing their highest-ever succesful run chase and making it look easy....Read More
Both sides thus put behind them the shaky form they were in leading up to this tournament. They were also hurt by injuries to key pacers, although South Africa were slightly better off in that department. They may be without Anrich Nortje and Gerald Coetzee but their spearhead Kagiso Rabada is firing on all cylinders. Australia, on the other hand, are without Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.
However, anybody who saw what the world champions did to England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore would tell you that they have not left their big tournament pedigree at home. Moreover, Rawalpindi is expected to provide a batting-friendly pitch once again, which means that it could be yet another high-scoring thriller for Australia to deal with. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma made it clear that no team from Down Under can be taken lightly in a big tournament and the Proteas are not going to make that mistake either.
"I mean, any Australian outfit that comes together for an ICC event is always one that you don't take lightly. Yes, they don't have, I guess, their mainstay bowling attack, but I think they still have enough to be successful as a team, like you mentioned with their batting. Maybe it could be a case of their batters maybe doing a little bit more than what they're accustomed to," Bavuma said in the pre-match press conference.
Full squads of both sides:
Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka.
Head-to-head records:
These two sides have played 110 ODIs against each other over the years and there is almost nothing to separate them. South Africa lead the head-to-head stats 55-51, with one match producing no result and a whopping three tied matches. Quite incredibly, despite this fixture giving us some of the most iconic images in ODI cricket over the years, it is the first time South Africa and Australia are facing each other in the Champions Trophy.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: This is not looking good at all. It is drizzling right now and there is forecast for afternoon showers till around 3pm. After that, there could be another spell of on and off rains from 7pm.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Josh Inglis smashed an unbeaten 120 off 86 balls to power Australia's stunning chase against England in their tournament opener. This made him the fourth Australian men's cricketer to complete a hundred in all formats, after Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and David Warner. Inglis had scored 102 off 94 balls on his Test debut against Sri Lanka last month and has two T20I centuries to his name.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Temba Bavuma is under no illusions here. "I mean, any Australian outfit that comes together for an ICC event is always one that you don't take lightly. Yes, they don't have, I guess, their mainstay bowling attack, but I think they still have enough to be successful as a team, like you mentioned with their batting. Maybe it could be a case of their batters maybe doing a little bit more than what they're accustomed to," Bavuma said in the pre-match press conference.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ryan Rickelton(w), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch
Australia vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tanveer Sangha
Australia vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: It has been cloudy throughout the morning and there is a drizzle in the air. The ground is all covered up. Murmurs going around that we could be off to a delayed start today.
Australia vs South Africa Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa scored 315 in their first match, Australia scored 356 while chasing 352 in theirs. It is a batting friendly pitch in Rawalpindi. These are the two sides who showed the world all those years ago that more than 400 runs can be scored and chased in an ODI. You know where all this is going...