Australia vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 Match 10: AUS vs SA head-to-head record and form guide

After making a positive start in the ongoing men's cricket World Cup, Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will be up for a more tougher challenge on Thursday. They meet Australia at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and it will be interesting to see if the batters can replicate the show they had put almost a week ago in Delhi. Then the trio of Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram had slammed centuries each as South Africa piled a daunting 428/5 on the board batting first.

While De Kock, and Van der Dussen took things a bit slow, Markram went full throttle and smashed the fastest ton in the history of the tournament. Markram took just 49 deliveries to reach the triple digit mark and was eventually dismissed for 106(54). Their opponents Sri Lanka tried putting up a fight but could only manage 326 and lost all their wickets in 44.5 overs.

Such was the impact that South Africa has the best net run-rate (NRR) +2.040 at the moment and are placed on the fourth spot in the ten-team points table. A win against Australia will help them climb to the pole position, which currently is occupied by New Zealand.

Australia, on the other hand, endured a tough six-wicket defeat against India and will hope to open their account on Thursday. The team were initially outdone by India's spin trio comprising R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav; and were bundled up for 199 in 49.3 overs. The bowlers did give them hope as India lost three early wickets and were reduced to 2/3 but fine batting effort by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul saved the day for the Men In Blue.

As the two heavyweights collide, let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the match:

Head-to-Head

Overall: South Africa (54 wins), Australia (50 wins), tied (3), no result (1)

Past 10 years: South Africa (18 wins), Australia (9 wins), no result (1)

Head-to-Head at World Cups

Australia hold the edge at World Cups, beating the Proteas three times out of the six times they've squared. South Africa, on the other hand, have won twice, while one ended in a tie (the famous 1999 World Cup semifinal).

Australia had then advanced to the finals on the basis of a better run-rate.

Last five meetings

The two teams had engaged in a five-match series last month, where Australia took a 2-0 advantage. However, South Africa produced a sensational fightback and closed the series 3-2 in their favour.

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, N: no result

Australia: LWLLLLLWWW

South Africa: WWWWLLLWWW

Did you know

One of South Africa's victories over the Aussies was in their World Cup debut, at the SCG in 1992, when they won by nine wickets.

