Australia vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 3: Scorecard and Live Updates

Half-centuries from Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne put Australia firmly in command of the day-night Test against Sri Lanka at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.

Head hit a Test best 84 and Labuschagne posted 81 as Australia amassed 323 to hold an imposing 179-run innings lead over the Sri Lanka after the second day. Sri Lanka lost Dimuth Karunaratne and were 17 for 1 at the end of second day’s play. ((Full scorecard and commentary from day three of the first Test))

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 09:17 IST