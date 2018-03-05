Australia women take on India A in warm-up game ahead of ODI series

Ahead of their three-match ODI rubber against hosts India, the Australian women’s outfit would look to get a feel of the conditions when they take on Indian women’s A team in a 50-over game in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The match is a tune-up to the Australian women’s cricket team’s three-match One-Day series against the hosts starting from the first ODI in Vadodara from March 12.

Yesterday and today, the visitors warmed up at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex facility, where the two practise games are scheduled to be held.

The Aussies are led by veteran batswoman Meg Lanning. They would also use the match to adapt to the conditions and the weather in Mumbai where a T20 tri-series, also involving England, is to be played from March 22.

The Aussies have also not played any international cricket after the Ashes tour against England which was held Down Under.

Lanning said, “All the girls have been looking forward to it and it’s nice to get couple of training days for adapting to the conditions and getting used to it, the different pitches. That’s the key of the first few days and then getting to the matches.”

“We’ve got some good variety of spinners. I guess these two matches will give us a chance to know how they perform,” she added.

India A is to be led by all-rounder Anuja Patil.

India A squad: Anuja Patil (Captain), Priya Punia, Sarika Koli, Dayalan Hemalatha, Neha Tanwar, Tanushree Sarkar, Nishu Choudhary, Kavita Patil, Meghna Singh, Shanti Kumari, Nuzhat Parween (wk), T P Kanwar, Preeti Bose, S Asha.

Australia ODI squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellington.