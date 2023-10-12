Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Australia, 2023 to start at 04:35 AM

Oct 12, 2023 03:35 AM IST

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Australia, 2023. Match will start at 04:35 AM

Match will start on 12 Oct 2023 at 04:35 AM
Venue : Junction Oval, Melbourne

Australia Women squad -
Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Heather Graham, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
West Indies Women squad -
Djenaba Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Jannillea Glasgow, Zaida James, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Australia, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 12 Oct 2023 03:35 AM
    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Australia, 2023

    Australia Women vs West Indies Women Match Details
    2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of Australia, 2023 between Australia Women and West Indies Women to be held at Junction Oval, Melbourne at 04:35 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

