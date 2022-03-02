Australian broadcasters put road signs, footpath in hilarious dig at grassless Rawalpindi pitch ahead of 1st Test

Australia's tour of Pakistan is set to begin with the first Test on March 4 in Rawalpindi. This is Australia's first tour to the country in 24 years and both sides will be playing for the ‘Benaud-Qadir Trophy’, named in tribute for Australia's Richie Benaud and Pakistan's Abdul Qadir. This will be a perpetual Trophy and will be presented at the end of each men's Test series played between the Pakistan and Australia cricket teams.

Pat Cummins's side have not played a Test away from Australia since the outbreak of Covid-19 and many of the players are visiting the South Asian nation for the first time.

As the Australian team prepares for its first overseas outing in over two years, the country's broadcasters FOX Cricket took a dig at the condition of the pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the first game.

The pitch had little-to-no grass on offer and the broadcasters hilariously put road signs on the side of the pitch through digitally editing the original picture.

Australia's leading off-spinner Nathan Lyon, in a press conference on Wednesday, said the wickets looked similar to those in the United Arab Emirates and he expected a good batting track early in the opening match before spin and reverse swing later.

"My role is going to change across the test matches. There's going to be times where I'll be in a holding role ... where there is opportunity for me to be more attacking I will," Lyon said.

"All bowlers in our squad are well prepared to play whatever role it takes to perform well. It's going to be challenging but we've got the squad to cover all areas."

Despite not having played an away Test for quite some time, Lyon is hoping for a 3-0 Test series victory over the hosts. "My mindset is every game we go into, we will look to win, not draw or lose. My mindset is to win 3-0 in Pakistan," Lyon said.