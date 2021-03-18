Home / Cricket / Australia's David Warner ends century drought in domestic match
cricket

Australia's David Warner ends century drought in domestic match

The tournament marks Warner's return from a groin injury that had kept him out of action since the fourth test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane in January.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:46 PM IST
David Warner(Twitter)

Australia opener David Warner hit his first century in 14 months to help New South Wales maintain their unbeaten record in the domestic Marsh One-Day Cup on Thursday.

Warner's 108 off 115 balls powered the Blues to a three-wicket victory with seven balls to spare in a top-of-the-table clash against Tasmania in Hobart.

The Blues now have a four-point lead over Tasmania and look on track to play the final next month.

The tournament marks Warner's return from a groin injury that had kept him out of action since the fourth test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane in January.

"It's good to have some time in the middle," Warner told reporters after his match-winning knock, which included 10 boundaries.

"For me, it's a good hit-out to come out here, and obviously we got another game against Queensland in New South Wales and I'm looking forward to that."

Warner's first hundred in any format since January last year was not chanceless though, as he was dropped twice on what he called a "two-paced wicket".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IPL 2021: Dhoni is determined to get CSK's ball rolling, says Parthiv

'Dhoni had also pushed Kohli to No.4': Chopra suggests India's new opening pair

Open season in Indian cricket

Three regional qualifiers for men's 2022 T20 WC postponed due to COVID-19: ICC

The 34-year-old will be key to Australia's hopes of winning their maiden Twenty20 World Cup in India in October-November as well as their bid to retain the Ashes when England tour at the end of this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
david warner
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP