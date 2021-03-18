Australia's David Warner ends century drought in domestic match

Australia opener David Warner hit his first century in 14 months to help New South Wales maintain their unbeaten record in the domestic Marsh One-Day Cup on Thursday.

Warner's 108 off 115 balls powered the Blues to a three-wicket victory with seven balls to spare in a top-of-the-table clash against Tasmania in Hobart.

The Blues now have a four-point lead over Tasmania and look on track to play the final next month.

The tournament marks Warner's return from a groin injury that had kept him out of action since the fourth test against India at the Gabba in Brisbane in January.

"It's good to have some time in the middle," Warner told reporters after his match-winning knock, which included 10 boundaries.

"For me, it's a good hit-out to come out here, and obviously we got another game against Queensland in New South Wales and I'm looking forward to that."

Warner's first hundred in any format since January last year was not chanceless though, as he was dropped twice on what he called a "two-paced wicket".

The 34-year-old will be key to Australia's hopes of winning their maiden Twenty20 World Cup in India in October-November as well as their bid to retain the Ashes when England tour at the end of this year.

