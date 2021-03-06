Home / Cricket / Australia's Finch relishing fans return for T20 decider
cricket

Australia's Finch relishing fans return for T20 decider

Finch's big hitting ensured the series is tied at two games each ahead of the final meeting on Sunday, with supporters due to be permitted after New Zealand authorities lifted the country's COVID-19 restrictions.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Australia's Aaron Finch, right, bats against New Zealand during their third T20 cricket international at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington.(AP)

March 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Twenty20 captain Aaron Finch is relishing the return of fans to Wellington Regional Stadium for the series-deciding clash with New Zealand on Sunday after hauling his team to victory over the Black Caps on Saturday.

Finch's big hitting ensured the series is tied at two games each ahead of the final meeting on Sunday, with supporters due to be permitted after New Zealand authorities lifted the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

"You play professional sport because you love entertaining, you love the atmosphere when you're at the ground," said Finch.

"I love going and watching sport, so to have fans at the game regardless of whether they're rooting for you or against you is just brilliant. It provides so much."

Finch was unbeaten on 79 runs, including smashing four sixes off the final over, to lead Australia to a total of 156 for six that was ultimately too much for New Zealand.

The Black Caps fell 50 runs short of Australia's total as the visitors levelled up the five-game series having lost the opening two matches.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sri Lanka beats West Indies by 43 runs to level T20 series

Why do we give importance to foreign players: Gavaskar slams pitch critics

110 runs in 10.1 overs: Sehwag, Sachin turn back the clock in Road Safety Series

'A batsman who seems extremely insecure': Manjrekar not happy with India batter

The captain's innings meant he became his country's leading run scorer in the format - surpassing David Warner - as well as only the fifth player to hit 100 sixes in Twenty20 cricket.

"I'm really proud of the group and the way that we fought," he said of Australia's levelling of the series.

"It's not the first time we've done it in a series when we've been on wood from two games in.

"It's a really good character test, T20 cricket, at the best of times because the ebbs and flows are so big in this game."

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aaron finch
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP