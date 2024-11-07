Menu Explore
Australia's Fraser-McGurk shrugs criticism from Ian Healy, affirms to bat with aggression in 2nd ODI against Pakistan

ANI |
Nov 07, 2024 06:24 PM IST

Young top-order batter Jake Fraser-McGurk has fended off criticism from former Test wicketkeeper Ian Healy by declaring that he will continue to adopt an "aggressive approach" with Matthew Short in the second ODI against Pakistan

Adelaide [Australia], : Young top-order batter Jake Fraser-McGurk has fended off criticism from former Test wicketkeeper Ian Healy by declaring that he will continue to adopt an "aggressive approach" with Matthew Short in the second ODI against Pakistan.

Australia sealed a narrow two-wicket win over Pakistan in the series opener at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground , courtesy of skipper Pat Cummins' calm 32*.

Despite going 1-0 up in the series, Australia got bashed by Healy for "egotistical" batting when conditions demanded a pragmatic approach.

"The [Australian] boys' egos weren't able to be put away for even half an hour. They're treating it like schoolyard [cricket]," Healy said on SEN , as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald.

"Our shot selection was poor, and to me, the juniors, Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk were [playing] like schoolyard bullies. That's not good enough from a cricket system that invests a lot more than it looks," he added.

With Pakistan pacers breathing fire, Matt Short tried to get over the bounce and push the ball towards the leg side. He top-edged his shot, bringing out Saim Ayub to take a catch.

The dynamic youngster walked back in a similar fashion while trying to deal with aggression when the need of the hour was a conservative approach.

On the eve of the second ODI at Adelaide Oval, the 22-year-old affirmed that the duo are not going to shy away from their approach and take the game on in the first 10 overs.

"Not really, no. The game's changing, and the way we want to play our cricket is really taking on those first 10 overs instead of scraping to 240, 250. If we get off to a flyer in the first 10, then it sets up a nice platform for the boys in the middle to get us past those totals," Fraser-McGurk said, as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald.

In the first game of the three-match series, Pakistan stuck to bowling short with hopes of taking the Aussie batters by surprise by generating extra bounce. Australia's established stars made it hard for themselves to deal with such a tactic while trying to wrap up the game at a brisk pace.

With the venue offering short boundaries, especially towards the square area, it is yet to be seen if Pakistan will continue to replicate the approach.

It is yet to be seen what plan the visitors will take on in the second ODI, but McGurk has invited Pakistan to bowl short with the new ball.

"Me, and Shorty can go out there and play the way we play. That's why we've been picked. [We are] instructed to be aggressive at the start," he said.

"I think Shorty and I wouldn't mind having a short-ball tactic early, especially with a new ball. They're world-class bowlers, and the short-ball tactic last game obviously worked well for them. But you know, our batters are ready for what they're going to bring," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

