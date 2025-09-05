Australia's T20I captain Mitchell Marsh found out about Mitchell Starc's retirement on Instagram: ‘Felt bad because...’

Australia's ace speedster Mitchell Starc called time on his T20I career earlier this week, having represented the country in 65 T20Is. The left-arm speedster was a part of the 2021 T20 World Cup-winning squad. The decision to retire ahead of the upcoming World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year caught several fans off guard; however, Starc took this decision to prolong his Test and ODI career. Mitchell Starc retired from T20Is earlier this week (AFP)

Speaking days after his T20I retirement, Starc revealed that his decision also surprised his captain, Mitchell Marsh, who found out about the call on Instagram. However, the pacer did inform head coach Andrew McDonald about his decision to retire from international T20Is.

“I did let them know, I did not ask them. I spoke to Ronnie (Andrew McDonald) and then told the two of them that I was done. Yeah, that was about it. I probably should have rang Mitchy," cricket.com.au quoted Starc as saying.

"I felt bad because he texted me and said he found out through Instagram. So, I felt bad about that one. Sorry, Mitchy. Didn't tell the captain," he added.

Starc also said that being a part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad was a really special feeling. It must be mentioned that the tournament was played in a bio-bubble in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To be part of that campaign was really special and with a lot of guys who played a lot of T20 cricket together," said the 35-year-old.

A lot to offer to the ODI team

When asked about his decision to retire from T20Is, unlike his teammates Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis, Starc said that he still has a lot to offer in ODIs and that the 2027 World Cup is on his radar.

"I umm-ed and ahh-ed about which was the right (format) to put to the side. If I wasn't going to be in the frame for 2027, then I didn't want to hold up the spot. I still feel like I've got plenty to offer that ODI team," said Starc.

"I'd thought about it for a while. I feel like it was probably a good time. I'm 35 now. Tests have always been my priority, and they will remain my priority," he added.

If Starc is able to play the 2027 ODI World Cup, he would have a shot at finishing his career as the leading wicket-taker in World Cups, surpassing Glenn McGrath.

"For lack of a better term, I want to milk my body as much as I can for as much Test cricket as possible," said Starc. "That was never going to be off the table. I just felt like one of the other (formats) had to give," said Starc.

"I feel like I've got plenty to offer the ODI team, and with that goal of getting my body to 2027 – but also being good enough to be in that team for the World Cup in 2027. I felt like this was my best opportunity to prolong my Test career and get to that World Cup," he added.