‘Avengers! Assemble!’: Team India announces playing XI for WTC final and Twitter can’t keep calm; See reactions

Team India on Thursday announced their playing XI for the much-awaited World Test Championship Final against New Zealand, which begins on Friday in Southampton. The team management preferred an experienced Ishant Sharma over Mohammed Siraj as the third pacer in the team, alongside Japrit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. As speculated by many cricket experts, spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been included, who are also more than handy with the bat.

Rishabh Pant will be donning the wicket-keeping gloves for India while Shubman Gill will open with star batsman Rohit Sharma in the WTC final. Cheteshwar Pujara, skipper Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane form a solid middle order as India gears up for the high-octane clash on Friday.

ALSO READ | India announce playing XI for WTC final, Ashwin & Jadeja both included

As soon as the playing XI was announced, reactions began to pour in on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

India playing XI for WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami.

(With Agency Inputs)