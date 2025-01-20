Axar hopes the numbers start adding up for him

Kolkata: Axar Patel wasn’t on the flight to Australia last November. He is the vice-captain for the T20Is series. Not all decisions make sense, but Patel is still here. And now that Indian cricket is going through an inevitable transition, this may be the most opportune time for him to establish himself as an all-format indispensable. India’s Axar Patel at a practice session at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (AFP)

There have been many occasions over the last few years — at home mostly — when Patel was called upon as the backup for Ravindra Jadeja. Like-for-like, many have pointed out, but more a triumph of skills if you go through Patel’s career graph, especially in the 2021-22 Test season where he had bagged five five-wicket hauls.

Similar batting averages, but a better bowling strike rate than Jadeja suggests Patel is more than ready to take over whenever the slow left-arm bowling slot is vacated in red-ball cricket. Beyond that, he has already featured in the T20 World Cup final and was part of the 2023 ODI World Cup squad before an injury ruled him out. And though it could be said that India were in a bind over Patel’s place in the scheme of things when Jadeja was fit and available, there was also a counter argument that the initial phase of Patel’s shorter format batting had flatlined a bit.

That has changed significantly with India using Patel as a floater in their batting, a policy that has included Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar as well. “Batting-wise, it’s not just about me; it applies to everyone in the team,” said Patel here on Monday. “Right from the start of 2024, we had decided to have a fixed opening slot, and from No. 3 to No. 7, everyone has been told to be flexible based on the situation, combinations, and matchups.

“There is no fixed position where a particular batter will always play. Anyone can be used as a floater at any point. It’s not just me; it’s the same for everyone in that range, depending on who is having a great day, which we assess during practice sessions. In T20 cricket, it’s all about utilising the right batter in the right situation.”

It has resulted in an uptick in Patel’s returns—his T20I average increasing to 25.15 from 14.25 since November 2022, and the strike rate soaring to 147.96 from 132.55. In the last two years alone, Patel has hit thrice as many sixes he had to his name till the 2022 T20 World Cup. Good returns but could be better, now that Patel’s role will be more prominent in the wake of Jadeja’s, T20I retirement after the 2024 final. In that backdrop, Patel’s promotion as T20I vice-captain is a timely validation of his significance given the next T20 World Cup will also be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March 2026.

Any gains in this series thus can only further bolster Patel’s position in the shortest position. The target obviously is much bigger but Patel is not willing to be overwhelmed by its pressure. “I just keep telling myself that I have played all three formats, be it in Tests, ODIs, or T20s. My focus is simply on doing well whenever I get an opportunity, rather than feeling the need to prove anything to anyone, whether I’m picked or not,” said Patel.

“I don’t take the pressure of thinking that I deserve a spot. When it comes to selection or the Australia series, I think more about where I can get opportunities rather than whether I deserve a place. It’s all part of a cricketer’s journey. Only 15 players can be in the squad, and you can’t take your place for granted. I don’t think along those lines.

“Yes, a transition phase is coming, and ultimately, it’s the selectors’ and captain’s call. I don’t feel the need to prove anything to anyone. My approach is to focus on fulfilling the role assigned to me and continuously improving myself. If I perform well, my place in the team will take care of itself automatically.”