Axar Patel consoles shattered David Miller after DC's 1-run heartbreak; GT show class in unexpected gesture

After a one-run heartbreak for the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, emotions spilled over as David Miller was left shattered at the finish. Captain Axar Patel stepped in to console his teammate in a moment that captured the human side of the game. But what followed added another layer to the story, as the Gujarat Titans made a subtle gesture for their former batter that did not go unnoticed.

Delhi Capitals' David Miller looks dejected after the match (REUTERS)

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Chasing 211, KL Rahul anchored the innings with a 92-run knock. Disappointed at missing out on a hundred and finishing the game himself, he eventually fell, leaving Miller to take charge. The South African reduced the equation to two needed off the final two balls.

Miller declined a single off Kuldeep Yadav on the penultimate delivery, backing himself to finish the chase. But he failed to connect off the final ball, as Delhi fell short by just one run.

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{{^usCountry}} After a brief discussion with skipper Shubman Gill, Prasidh Krishna bowled a slower delivery that deceived Miller. Kuldeep had already taken off for a run that could have forced a Super Over, but wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, with one glove off, collected the ball cleanly and hit the stumps with an underarm throw, catching him inches short. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After a brief discussion with skipper Shubman Gill, Prasidh Krishna bowled a slower delivery that deceived Miller. Kuldeep had already taken off for a run that could have forced a Super Over, but wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, with one glove off, collected the ball cleanly and hit the stumps with an underarm throw, catching him inches short. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Miller was left devastated. He remained seated on the ground momentarily, trying to process what had unfolded, before Axar walked up and put an arm around him, offering words of support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Miller was left devastated. He remained seated on the ground momentarily, trying to process what had unfolded, before Axar walked up and put an arm around him, offering words of support. {{/usCountry}}

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Gujarat Titans players, many of whom shared a dressing room with Miller in previous seasons, also walked up to console him. The franchise echoed that sentiment off the field as well, choosing empathy over result with a post appreciating his effort.

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Axar, however, chose not to single out Miller in the post-match interaction, instead admitting that Delhi could have been smarter during the chase.

“Both teams played very good cricket. In such close games, you can point out many things. But I think during the chase, we could have been smarter. The timing of those wickets was crucial — had that not happened, we could have finished it earlier,” he said.

This was Delhi’s first loss of the season after two consecutive wins, pushing them to fourth in the table. They next travel to Chennai to face Chennai Super Kings on April 11.

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