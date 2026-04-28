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Axar Patel makes humble appeal to Delhi Capitals fans after RCB hand nine-wicket hammering

Axar Patel says Delhi Capitals need the support of fans more than over. His comment came after the defeat against RCB. 

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 08:34 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Nothing is going right for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The team led by Axar Patel started well, winning their first two matches, but since then, the side has been on a downward spiral. On Saturday, the Delhi Capitals let the Punjab Kings chase down 265, and two days later, the franchise registered the lowest total of the 19th edition of the T20 tournament, after being bowled out for 75 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (PTI)

At one stage, Delhi were 8/6, and it seemed as if RCB's record of the lowest-ever total in the IPL (49) would be broken. However, somehow, the Delhi Capitals managed to surpass this figure. RCB then chased the target of 76 in the seventh over with nine wickets in hand.

After the loss against the defending champions RCB, Delhi captain Axar launched a humble appeal, urging fans to keep supporting the franchise. He said that the fans' job is to get behind the team even when the results aren't coming.

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Delhi, currently in seventh place, must win at least five of its remaining six matches to have any chance of making the playoffs. After the defeat against RCB, Axar admitted that there was an aftereffect of the loss against Punjab Kings, where the hosts let Shreyas Iyer and company overhaul the 265-run total.

"What happened in the last game, when we lost after scoring 264, may have had an effect. There was hesitation from the batters. Other than that, it was bad luck. The batters just kept getting out within a few balls. We will just have to forget this day and move on,” said Axar.

Speaking of the game between DC and RCB, Josh Hazlewood scalped four wickets while Bhuvneshwar took three as the hosts were bundled out for 75 in 16.3 overs.

“Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood are world-class bowlers who held a good length," Axar said about the pace duo.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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