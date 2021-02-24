Axar Patel, R Ashwin make pink-ball tall, India bundle out England for 112 in third test in Ahmedabad
Axar Patel picked up his second five-wicket haul in as many Tests as India bowled England out for a paltry 112 on Day 1 of the third Test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
Patel registered his career-best figures of 6 for 38 as India spinners called the shots in the first-ever day-night pink-ball Test between India and England in the world’s largest cricket stadium that has a capacity of 1 lakh 32 thousand.
Ravichandran Ashwin played the perfect supporting act by picking up three wickets for 26 runs in his 16 overs.
England lost six wickets for only 31 runs in the second session as the twilight period once again brought about the downfall of a batting side in a pink-ball Test.
Opting to bat after winning a crucial toss, Joe Root's men once again looked clueless against the in-form spin combination of Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.
Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, who is playing in his 100th Test, also chipped in with one wicket.
Opener Zak Crawley was England's top scorer with a breezy 53-run knock that came off 84 balls before he was trapped LBW by Patel. Crawley's impressive stay at crease included 10 fours.
Skipper Joe Root's 17 was the only other notable contribution in the below-par total.
The series is currently tied 1-1 after England triumphed in the opener and India claimed the honours in the second game.
India vs England 3rd Test: All the changes in the playing XI
- Ind vs Eng Playing XI update from toss: England have made four changes while India have made two changes.
