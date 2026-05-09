Axar Patel reminded of his ‘job’ as conservative batting approach comes under fire: ‘He is a player like Narine’

Delhi Capitals have hit a worrying slump at the business end of the season, losing five of their last six matches to slip to the edge of elimination from the playoff race. Their defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday turned out to be another major setback, especially after being restricted to just 142 on their home ground before the target was chased down inside 15 overs. The poor run has once again highlighted long-standing concerns around consistency, team balance and the ability to handle pressure in crucial moments. With their playoff hopes fading fast, questions are once again being raised over the franchise’s planning and overall direction. Captain Axar Patel has also come under scrutiny, with both his leadership and batting performances failing to make the impact DC would have expected during such a critical phase of the tournament.

Axar Patel has been struggling with the bat this season.(AP)

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Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara believes Axar's struggles this season are linked to a change in approach with the bat. Pujara felt the Delhi Capitals skipper had looked far too cautious at the crease and urged him to return to his natural attacking game instead of trying to play a more reserved role in the middle order.

“But if we talk only about Axar’s batting, his approach looks a bit conservative. In my opinion, he is an attacking player. He should bat in an attacking style because even if he gets out, it is not a big issue. He is a player like Sunil Narine, where when he comes to bat, the bowlers are already under pressure. His job is not to settle in. He should just come and play his shots. He does not need to get set. Because when he plays his shots, the bowlers come under pressure. As a batsman, he should not be under pressure himself," Pujara said on Star Sports.

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{{^usCountry}} Axar has endured a disappointing season with the bat, scoring just 44 runs in 11 matches at an average of 6.29. Known for producing useful cameos in the middle order over the years, Axar has struggled for rhythm and confidence throughout this campaign, with his strike rate dropping to 74.58. He failed to make an impact against Kolkata Knight Riders as well, managing only 11 runs off 22 balls in an innings that further hurt Delhi Capitals’ scoring momentum. The senior all-rounder has not been able to provide the stability or finishing role the team expected from him this season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Axar has endured a disappointing season with the bat, scoring just 44 runs in 11 matches at an average of 6.29. Known for producing useful cameos in the middle order over the years, Axar has struggled for rhythm and confidence throughout this campaign, with his strike rate dropping to 74.58. He failed to make an impact against Kolkata Knight Riders as well, managing only 11 runs off 22 balls in an innings that further hurt Delhi Capitals’ scoring momentum. The senior all-rounder has not been able to provide the stability or finishing role the team expected from him this season. {{/usCountry}}

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