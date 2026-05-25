Axar Patel snubs table-toppers RCB, names SRH as IPL 2026’s strongest playoff team: ‘Very difficult to stop’

With the IPL 2026 playoff spots confirmed, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel feels that Sunrisers Hyderabad are the strongest among the qualified teams. Apart from SRH, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Rajasthan Royals have qualified for the playoffs. SRH have three batters in the top ten for the most runs this season. Heinrich Klaasen is third in the Orange Cap race with 606 runs in 14 matches at an average of 50.50 and a 159.47 strike rate.

SRH have been one of the standout teams this season, with their aggressive batting approach overwhelming opponents. (PTI)

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Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan is sixth with 569 runs in 14 games at an average of 40.64 and 178.36 strike rate. On the other hand, opener Abhishek Sharma is seventh with 563 runs in 14 matches at an average of 43.31 and a 206.22 strike rate.

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Speaking after DC's final league game, Axar was asked to name the strongest team among the qualifiers. "I think SRH are looking very strong. When their top 3 score runs, that team becomes very difficult to stop. So I think SRH", he said.

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{{^usCountry}} SRH have been one of the standout teams this season, with their aggressive batting approach overwhelming opponents, and their bowlers also performing well. Their top order trio of openers, Travis Head, Abhishek and Kishan at No. 3 has handed them explosive starts, giving the middle order to play with freedom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SRH have been one of the standout teams this season, with their aggressive batting approach overwhelming opponents, and their bowlers also performing well. Their top order trio of openers, Travis Head, Abhishek and Kishan at No. 3 has handed them explosive starts, giving the middle order to play with freedom. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} SRH's face RR in the Eliminator on Wednesday. SRH finished in third position in the league stage with 18 points, and RR ended with 16. Meanwhile, RCB take on GT on Tuesday. The loser will face whoever wins between SRH and RR. Meanwhile, the winner will advance to the final. RCB finished on top of the table with 18 points, and GT came second with the same number of points, but a lower net run rate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SRH's face RR in the Eliminator on Wednesday. SRH finished in third position in the league stage with 18 points, and RR ended with 16. Meanwhile, RCB take on GT on Tuesday. The loser will face whoever wins between SRH and RR. Meanwhile, the winner will advance to the final. RCB finished on top of the table with 18 points, and GT came second with the same number of points, but a lower net run rate. {{/usCountry}}

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SRH's playoff rivals will take note of Axar's warning. SRH has regularly posted huge totals this season, and their fearless intent has been a big talking point. If ther top order fires against RR, stopping them could become extremely difficult.

DC, on the other hand, had a frustrating season and missed the playoffs. "Firstly, you have to accept your mistakes. After that, you realize what you need to do better. That is the positive you have to take forward. If you talk about one match, if just one match had gone differently, things could have been very different. I think the last time we played good cricket, it was just about one match. If that one match had gone our way, we would have been talking differently. Like we spoke about at the toss, moments like catches were very important. If that had happened, today we would have been in a different position", said Axar.

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