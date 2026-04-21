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Ayush Mhatre ruled out of remainder of IPL 2026, CSK’s injury troubles mount

CSK's Ayush Mhatre ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury. 

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 03:12 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday were dealt a body blow as right-handed batter Ayush Mhatre was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season due to a hamstring injury. The U-19 World Cup-winning captain suffered the setback in CSK’s previous match against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. However, the five-time champions are yet to name a replacement for the injured batter.

Ayush Mhatre ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026(ANI Picture Service)

CSK have confirmed that Ayush's injury will require six to twelve weeks of rehabilitation, hence it wouldn't be possible for the batter to take any further part in the 19th edition of the T20 tournament.

Also Read: Priyansh Arya dubbed better than Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘He has a wider range of shots’

The franchise made the announcement on social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter, CSK wrote: “Official Announcement. Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery.”

After the match against Sunrisers, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey had all but confirmed Mhatre's fate. "It's a hamstring tear. Don't know how bad it is. We'll scan him probably tomorrow or the next day. I'm not sure, but yes, it looks pretty bad. Unfortunately, he's going to be a big loss because he has been in nice touch," Hussey told reporters.

Mhatre's form

Mhatre being ruled out would be a big loss for CSK, considering the youngster was one of the best-performing batters in IPL 2026. In the six matches he played, Mhatre returned with 201 runs, scoring two half-centuries, at a very impressive strike rate of 177.87. His best score was 73.

Last week, CSK lost Khaleel Ahmed after he was ruled out of the tournament. The franchise has also lost Nathan Ellis to injury before the tournament began, and Dewald Brevis didn't feature in the first few games either.

Talisman MS Dhoni hasn't been available to play yet, but is likely to play the next game against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 23.

 
chennai super kings ayush mhatre
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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